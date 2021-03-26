Holi is the festival of colours. But do you know the real meaning hidden behind these red, blue, green gulal? Take a look and read about the significance of each Holi colour. Scroll down to read on.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holi is just around the corner and just like you we can barely contain our excitement. However, yes COVID-19 did affect the celebrations and large gatherings, but it was not able to dampen the spirit of the festival of colours. Every year we play Holi with different shades of gulal but have you ever wondered the meaning behind the colours? Yes, it is true! All Holi colours have a hidden significance. Take a look to know what are they.

Red colour

Red is the colour which is used the most while playing Holi. As per traditional beliefs, this colour is considered auspicious for pleasing gods. Also, red signifies weddings, love, fertility and you'll often see married Hindu women dressed in red and they also put sindoor on their forehead which is of red colour.

Blue colour

Blue is Lord Krishna's colour, it signifies his skin to be blue coloured. Usually the portrayal of Lord Krishna is considered to be blue in the popular culture. This is because when he was a child, demons tried to poison him. And Holi is very popular at Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi in Braj. So, blue is one of the prime colours of gulal.

Yellow colour

Yellow is considered to be the colour of health, happiness, knowledge and peace. This is also believed to be the colour of Lord Vishnu whose reincarnation is Lord Krishna. According to mythological beliefs, Lord Vishnu used to be fond of yellow and wore clothes only of this colour.

Green colour

Green represents Lord Ram who is another reincarnation of Lord Vishnu. The colour also depicts greenery, harvest and nature. Apart from red a lot of married women use green colour to dress-up in, mainly green bangles and saree.

Orange colour

Orange or saffron is considered the colour of Hinduism. Also, it is the colour that represents sun and a new day. Popularly it is believed that orange is for new beginnings and forgiveness

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal