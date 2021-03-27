Holi 2021: If you are looking for something mitha and refreshing this festive season, then you need to stop looking further, as we are here with a step-wise guide on how to prepare chocolate paan. Check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Since the festival of colours, Holi is just right at the doorstep. We all are gearing up for the festivities. From preparing the thali of colourful gulals to a bucket full of water balloons, this festival is filled with all the fun and colours. Well, Holi is also synonymous with amazing food delicacies like Gujiyan, Dahi Bhalle, Pani Puri, among others. Although these dishes come in the classic list, what if we tell you that you can add a special item to your small Holi get together. And, this dish won't even take much time and it is easy to prepare. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about paan, but it is no usual paan, as it is coated with chocolate and is an amazing delicacy which will surely impress your guests.

What are the ingredients required to make chocolate paan?

We have listed down the list of ingredients that you need to make chocolate paan:

*Gulkand

*Mukhwas

*Paan Chutney

*Desiccated Coconut

*Pitted Dates

*Saunf

*Cherries

*Chocolate Ganache with Cream

*Betel leaves

How to make chocolate paan in simple steps?

Step 1: You need to take paan leaves and have to coat them well with paan chutney.

Step 2: Now, you need to add these ingredients in it-- Mukhwas, Gulkand, Desiccated Coconut, Pitted Dates and Sauf.

Step 3: Once done with this process, now you need to melt the chocolate ganache in a pan by adding cream to it.

Step 5: Now, give a conical shape to your paan which is filled with all the ingredients.

Step 6: After this, you need to dip your paan in the chocolate sauce.

Step 7: Now, take a toothpick and fix the cheery on top of your paan, and ta-dah! your delicious chocolate paan are ready.

Try this chocolate paan this festive season and do let us know how you liked it. Happy Holi!

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma