New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holika Dahan is one of the most auspicious festivals before Holi as it marks victory over evil. You all must have heard the Hindu mythological story of Prahlada and Hirnayakashipu? Yes, that story holds significant importance to this day. This year Holika Dahan or Choti Holi will be celebrated on March 28, Sunday. On this day, people circle around the Holika bonfire and pray for their family's well-being by warding off all the negativities. As Holika Dahan is right around the corner, here we have brought you significant details such as shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, etc, to observe this day.

Holika Dahan 2021 Date & Shubh Tithi

Holika Dahan Date - March 28, Sunday

Holika Dahan Shubh Muhurta - 06:37 PM to 08:56 PM

Bhadra Punchha - 10:13 AM to 11:16 AM

Bhadra Mukha - 11:16 AM to 01:00 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - March 28 at 03:27 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends - March 29 at 12:17 AM

Holika Dahan 2021 Puja Vidhi

For Choti Holi puja, take a glass of water, pinch of gulaal, unbroken rice grains, raw cotton thread, Kanda and wheat grain stick. Throw all these while taking the parikrama of Holika bonfire. The Holika fire signifies the burning of evil.

Holika Dahan 2021 Significance

The most famous legend is about Lord Vishnu's devotee, Prahlada, who was the son of a demon named Hiranyakashipu. He was against his son's belief in Lord Vishnu and kept hatching plans to kill his own son. One day he planned to kill his son in the bonfire, and for this, he sought the help of his sister Holika, who was also a demon.

As per Hindu mythology, Holika had a divine shawl that was gifted to her by Lord Brahma to protect her from fire. She convinced little Prahalad to sit with her in a huge bonfire. However, instead of Prahlad, Holika got burned. The divine shawl saved the little boy and burned Holika into ashes. Hence, this day is known as Holika Dahan.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv