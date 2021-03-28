Holi 2021: Ahead of the festival Holi, we are bringing 5 types of Thandai that you can try on this festival of colours, check out the types of Thandai:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally! It is that time of the year when the air is abuzz with the colourful vibe. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about the two-day festival, Holi which began today. Well, the festivities started today and the preparation for the main Rangwali Holi is almost done. However, one thing that we just can't do without on this festival of colours is Thandai. Although there are various types of refreshing drinks available in the market but nothing beats the classic homemade Thandai which is filled with ice, refreshment, and lots of love. Ahead of the festival Holi, we are bringing 5 types of Thandai that you can try on this festival of colours:

Check out these five types of Thandai:

Rose Thandai

For this refreshing drink, all you need is milk, ice cubes, rose petals, rose syrup, and 2 drops of rose essence. Now, you need to mix them well and ta-dah! your Thandai filled with the essence of rose is ready.

Ice Tea Thandai

If you love tea and you just can't do without it. Then, we have an ice tea Thandai recipe for you that will refresh your mood. All you need for this amazing ice tea Thandai is khus khus, almonds, ice, and Assam tea. It does not even take much time to make this drink as all you need to do is to stir the ingredients well.

Badam Kesar Thandai

As the name of this Thandai suggests, it is made with almonds and saffron. This Thandai also requires milk, sugar, and ice and you are good to go. The colour of this drink is beige and it looks aesthetic too, if you serve it well with Kesar on top.

Mango Thandai

The summer season is yet to come but the fruit of the season has already arrived. Yes, we are talking about, Mango. You can add small pieces of mangoes in Thandai to give a sweet summer vibe to your drink.

Almond Thandai

A drink served with lots and lots of almond, wouldn't it be just the perfect thing? Our mouth is watering even with the thought of it. You can add small chopped pieces of almond in your drink and ta-dah, almond Thandai is ready.

As the festival is right at the doorstep, we are wishing the readers of Jagran English a very Happy Holi.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma