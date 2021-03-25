Holi 2021: Here are 6 traditional snacks with a small twist in the recipes, which will not put a dent in your health-conscious diet.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: From dahi bhalle to papdi chaat, Holi is incomplete without these lip-smacking snacks. Every year we see our mother busy preparing mouth-watering dishes for the festival. However, not many get to enjoy all the delicacies due to their strict diet plan. So, if you fall in this health-conscious category, then you are at the right place as in this article, we have brought you 6 traditional snacks with a small twist in the recipes, which will not put a dent in your health-conscious diet.

This year, COVID-19 has turned out as a party pooper to our celebration. However, don't worry, if not colours, then focus on your cooking skills, cook these mouth-watering healthy snacks and keep your family healthy.

Healthy Holi Recipes 2021

1. Baked Gujiyas

Give a twist to your traditional fried gujiyas, go for baked gujiyas. This new version of gujiya will not spoil your diet plan, and you can stuff your favourite fruits instead of khoya.

2. Meethi-Palak Dumplings

Adding greens to your diet is the best one can do to keep oneself healthy as palak and meethi are rich in iron and protein. Make the dumplings by mixing palak and meethi with besan, also, don't forget to serve it with mint chutney.

3. Oats Idli

Oats is the best, and easy breakfast one can do on Holi morning before playing with colours. Also, it is low in fat content. To make oats idli you can add beans, carrot, onions, etc to the batter.

4. Moong Dal Dahi Bhalle

Holi without dahi bhalle is incomplete, so, if you want to give it a healthy touch, use moong dal instead of urad dal. As it is rich in essential vitamins, proteins and minerals. Instead of deep-frying, go for shallow fry.

5. Low-Calorie Thandai

After Gujiya, Thandai is the second most essential thing on Holi. To make healthy thandai use organic or low-fat milk and replace sugar with jaggery.

6. Lauki ka Halwa

High in dietary fibre and low in saturated fats, Lauki ka halwa is the best sweet dish for all health-conscious people. Add dry friends and rose petals to give the halwa a delicious flavour.

