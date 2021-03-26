Here we are with a few tips to protect your skin from getting rashes and your hair from getting damaged. Follow these hacks before and after Holi.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holi is one festival where people care the least about what to wear and how to look as eventually they are going to play colours. Meanwhile, the TV and films suggest otherwise, everyone is decked up in their shining white clothes and blow-dried hair before stepping out to play Holi. Now the question is how does one actually prepare for Holi? Therefore, here we are with a few tips to protect your skin from getting rashes and your hair from getting damaged. Follow these hacks before and after Holi.

Before Holi: Do's

Put petroleum jelly on your skin before stepping out to play Holi.

Apply thick layer of oil in your hair so that the colour can come out easily after one wash.

Make sure to apply sunscreen at least half an hour before stepping out in sun.

Aooky nail paint, it's a good option to protect your nails from colours.

Before Holi: Don'ts

Do not bleach or wax your face before Holi. Also, avoid putting facial also.

Avoid wearing clothes that expose your skin, like half sleeves or cut sleeves.

Do not forget to apply petroleum jelly to the lips, navel and behind the ears.

After Holi: Do's

Make sure to take a shower immediately after playing with wet colours.

Use ubtan made of multani mitti, curd and turmeric to apply on your body. This will help you remove the colour easily.

Use lukewarm water on your skin and face. Add glycerin, sea salt and aroma oil to remove colour.

Make sure to shampoo your hair and then the conditioner after playing Holi.

Apply moisturizer on whole body after bath.

After Holi: Dont's

Avoid using soaps directly after playing with colours. Use ubtan first, as mentioned above.

Do not scrub your face just remove the ubtan when it is wet.

Make sure to follow the above hacks to get rid of the Holi colour soon.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal