New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Once again, India is witnessing a spike in the COVID-19 cases, and due to this, several states and UTs have imposed a ban on the celebration of the Holi festival in public such as parks, clubs, etc. Even the restaurant owners are allowed to take away service to avoid the outspread of the virus. As Holi is nearing, people are not able to decide on how to celebrate the festival of colours this year. Don't worry, here we are with some interesting and unconventional ideas on how just by sitting at home you can get the vibe of the festival.

Cook lip-smacking Snacks & Food

Instead of colours, let's indulge in food this year. Help your mother and cook some mouth-watering delicacies to keep the vibe of the festival on. Give a twist to your traditional recipes and cook some unconventional colourful snacks for your family. Don't forget to post the pics on your Instagram handle.

Party All Day

Give a twist to your Holi party, celebrate the festival only with your parents and siblings. Smear colour on each other and put on famous Bollywood Holi songs to make your day happening. Play games, take endless selfies of your colourful face and post them on social media to tease your friends. Also, if your cousins stay nearby, then call them a day before and make your Holi more happening. However, don't forget to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

Balcony Holi Party

Not able to go out? Don't worry, call all your neighbours to the balcony and celebrate the Holi by throwing a water balloon at them or through pichkari. Hope your aims are perfect, then only you can throw the balloons at your friend's balcony.

Virtual Holi Party

Not able to celebrate Holi with parents, relatives or friends. Don't worry, here we are with a clique idea. Go virtual with your family and share pics of faces smeared with various colours. Play Holi themed games with your family and friends virtually.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv