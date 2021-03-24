Holi 2021: Who doesn't want to look perfect even after getting drenched? Here are 5 hacks that you must try before stepping out of your house on Holi.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holi Hey! Popularly known as the festival of colours is one of the most happening festivals of Hindu that is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. Holi marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter known as Basanta Utsav. On this day, we celebrate the divine love Radha-Krishna and the victory of good over evil. This year, Holi is falling on March 29, Monday and on March 28, Holika Dahan will be observed.

This year, the Holi party is going to be different as COVID-19 has spoiled all our plans to celebrate the day. Spike in cases has forced the state governments to take strict actions to curb the outspread of the virus. This year people might witness small house parties with some closed friends and family. So, if you are confused about how to protect yourself from harmful colours and at the same time look glamorous? Here are 5 hacks that you must try before stepping out of your house on Holi.

Go Ethnic

Who doesn't want to look perfect even after getting drenched? This year go for full sleeves plain white Kurti with plazzo or salwar. Please Note: Go for cotton-based clothes as they are comfortable and will keep you cool.

Add Sunglasses

Yes, you read it right, it will not just add a stylish look to your outfit but will also protect your eyes from harmful colours.

Comfortable Footwear

Footwear is one of the most important things as sometimes in midst of playing, it breaks, spoiling the mood. So this year, go for plain flipflops and slip-ons as they will not break easily. Also, it will keep your feet protected from colours.

Hair Accessories

Colours not just affect our eyes but also damages our hair. So to protect your hair from colours, apply enough coconut oil with a drop of castor oil. This will keep your scalp nourished. Also, you can buy artificial hair to protect your hair from damaging.

Protect Skin

Colours also damage our skin leaving patchy and red spots on our face. If your skin is sensitive, then apply boroline cream or oil to protect it from colours. It will keep the skin nourished and hydrated.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv