New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holashtak 2022 falls n the Ashtami tithi of Phalguna month, Shukla Paksha, and continues till Purnima, that is, Holika Dahan. The phase of Holashtak this year will start from March 10 and will continue till March 17th. This 8 day period before the festival of Holi is considered inauspicious and as per Hindu Mythology no Shubh Karya or auspicious ceremonies should be held in this period.

During this time no auspicious work like marriage, the naming of a child, engagement, home entry, purchase of a new house, purchase of vehicle, land worship, the start of new business, etc is done.

Why we shouldn't start any auspicious work in Holashtak 2022?

As per Hindu beliefs, during these 8 days, the nature of all the planets becomes fiery and this nature will affect any Shubh Karya. During this period, even if you do any auspicious work then either its either going to be ruined or the final result will be the opposite of what you have expected.

Apart from this, there are some mythological reasons also people do not perform any shubh Karya during this 8-day long period. Check reasons here:

According to mythology, King Hiranakashyapa tortured his son Prahlada in many ways for eight days from the Ashtami of the Shukla Paksha of Phalgun month to Purnima. He even tried to kill his own son because of Prahlad's undivided devotion to Lord Vishnu. On the eighth day i.e. Phalgun Purnima, Hiranyakashyap entrusted his sister Holika with the responsibility to kill Prahlad. However, due to Lord Vishnu's protection to Prahlad, he was unharmed, while Holika who was blessed with the boon that fire will not harm her, dies in a fire originally meant for Prahlad. For this reason, the eight days before Holika Dahan are called Holashtak and are not considered auspicious.

Also, as per Hindu mythology, the period is observed because Kama Devta was burned down to ashes by Lord Shiva on this day. And, he was brought back to life after Kama Devta's wife Rati performed penance for eight days. Therefore, the 8 days penance period is considered inauspicious.

Posted By: Ashita Singh