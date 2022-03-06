New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holashtak is an 8-day festival that is observed before Holi every year. It falls on the Ashtami tithi of Phalguna month, Shukla Paksha, and continues till Purnima, that is, Holika Dahan. This year the day is falling on March 10, Thursday, and will conclude on 17 March 2022. This festival is celebrated mainly in North Indian regions such as Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, among others. As the day is about to knock on our doors, here we have brought you the shubh tithi and other significant details.

Holashtak 2022: Date and Time

This year, Holashtak will start on March 10, Thursday and will conclude on March 17, Thursday.

Holashtak 2022 Tithi Timings

The tithi will begin at 2:56 am on March 10 and conclude on March 17.

Holashtak 2022: Significance

As per Hindu legend, Holashtak is considered inauspicious and not right for ceremonies such as child naming, Grah Pravesh, marriage, Bhoomi pujan, or any other functions. People should also avoid buying new vehicles, land, or home during this period. As per Hindu texts, the 8-day festival is ideal for performing penance.

According to Hindu mythology, Kama Devta was burned down to ashes by Lord Shiva on this day. However, he was brought back to life after, Kama Devta'swife Tati performed penance for eight days.

As per the mythology, Kama Devta was compelled by Devi Parvati to distract Lord Shiva from his meditation. She had requested lord Kama to draw Shiva's attention fromVairagya to Grihastya. Therefore, when Lord Kama aimed a flower arrow at Lord Shiva, the latter opened his eyes in rage and burned down Lord Kama with his third eye. It was Rati's intense prayers that compelled Lor Shiva to bring Lord Kama back to life.

Posted By: Ashita Singh