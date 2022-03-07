New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holashtak is an 8-day period before Holi that is considered inauspicious. As per Hindu Calendar, it falls on the Ashtami tithi of Phalguna month, Shukla Paksha, and continues till Purnima, that is, Holika Dahan. The phase of Holashtak will begin on March 10 and end on March 17th, 2022.

This festival is celebrated mainly in North Indian regions such as Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, among others.

According to Hindu mythology, the period is observed because Kama Devta was burned down to ashes by Lord Shiva on this day. And, he was brought back to life after Kama Devta's wife Rati performed penance for eight days. The 8 days penance period is considered inauspicious. Check Do's and Don'ts of the inauspicious period of 8-days before Holi here.

Do's

During this period, giving donations is considered lucky. Donate food, clothes, money to the needy for good luck.

Decorate branches of trees using colorful pieces of cloth and bury them underground as it is believed that threads absorb negative energies and protect us.

Clean your house using Gangajal. It will remove negative energy.

This is an excellent phase to meditate. It will help you attain wishes and goals like never before.

Chant Katyayani Mantra to find a better groom for your daughter.

If someone passes away, ‘Shanti Kriya' should be performed before the last rites.

Don'ts:

You should avoid auspicious ceremonies like the naming of a child, engagement, and housewarming celebrations.

Marriage is considered unfavourable during Holashtak.

Moving into a new house, the office might bring problems.

During Holashtak, one should avoid starting any new business or new work.

Posted By: Ashita Singh