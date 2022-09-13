Hindi Diwas 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

WITH the declaration of Hindi in Devnagari script as the National language in 1950, Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14. It marks the importance of the Hindi language in India. In 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi as the official language of India. The first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru decided to celebrate September, 14 as Hindi Diwas Day every year.

On this special day, send unique Hindi Diwas wishes, quotes and messages to wish and greet your family and friends. You can also share them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram statuses.

Hindi Diwas 2022:Wishes

"The pride of your country a hand, You become great by adopting Hindi, Happy Hindi Diwas."

"Try not to keep running behind English, utilize your very own Hindi language which is your genuine personality, Happy Hindi Diwas."

"The National language is the spirit of our country and the character of its natives, Happy Hindi Diwas."

"The occasion of Hindi Diwas reminds us all how beautiful the language of Hindi is and we must always respect it. Happy Hindi Diwas 2022."

"Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Hindi Diwas to everyone. Let us bring positivity, prosperity and popularity to our beautiful language."

"Hindi is our mother tongue and truly the most comfortable language to express our feelings most perfectly. Happy Hindi Diwas to all."

"We are pleased to be Indian and communicate in Hindi as our mother tongue, Wish you Hindi Diwas."

"Not proud of a personal language, Will he fall in love with the country? He is the beloved of the brave nation, whose slogan is Hindi. Happy Hindi Diwas."

"Let Hindi spread its wings more. Happy Hindi Diwas."

"Hindi is not an expression of expression this is the devotion to die on the motherland."

Hindi Diwas 2022:Quotes

"Sabko karti ek samaan, Hindi bhaasha badi mahaan"

"Garv hume hain Hindi par, shaan humari Hindi hai, Kehte-sunte Hindi hum, pehchaan humari Hindi hai"

"Hindi ka sammaan kare, aao hum us mridu bhasha ka gungaan kare"

"Bhari puri ho sabhi boliyan, yahi kamna Hindi hai, gehri ho pehchaan apsi, yahi sadhna Hindi hai"

"Haath mai tumhare desh ki shaan, Hindi apnaakar bano mahaan"

"Hindi hai Bharat ki aasha, Hindi hai Bharat ki bhaasha"

"Hindi ko aage badhaana hai, unnati ki raah le jaana hai, keval iss din hee nahi, humne nit Hindi Diwas manana hai"

"Hindi ke bina Hindustan utna hi adhura hai jitna saanso ke bina jeewan, Hindi Diwas ki dher saari shubh kamnayein."

"A nation is dumb without a national language."

"Hindi is the simplest source of expression of our nation."

Hindi Diwas 2022:Messages

"Let us add more purpose to this day by promising ourselves to always stand for the Honour of our Mother Tongue. Happy World Hindi Day to everyone."

"Hindi is not just a language of any state but is the most spoken language of the country. Happy Hindi Diwas to all."

"Never forget how powerful and scientific a language Hindi is and how blessed we are to learn it. Happy Hindi Diwas to all."

"Hindi Diwas humein yaad dilata hai Hindi bhasha ki taraf humara kartavya, use sanjo lar rakhne ka aur ise humari aane wali pidhiyon ko iske sundar roop mein saupne ka."

"With the growth of Hindu culture, the growth of Hindi as a language is something inevitable. Happy Hindi Diwas to everyone."

"Jab tak iss desh ka raaj-kaaj apni bhasha Hindi mai nahi chalta, tab tak hum yeh nahi keh sakte ki iss desh mai swaraaj hai."

"Hindi hai hum aur Hindi humari pehchaan hai."

"Hindi is very beautiful and logical, we must always appreciate it for its uniqueness. Happy Hindi Diwas to all."



