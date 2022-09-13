Hindi Diwas 2022: Speech And Essay Ideas For Students And Teachers

HINDI became the official language of India in 1949 and since then, Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14. The main motive behind celebrating Hindi Diwas is to propagate and spread the language. Hindi is one of the most salient languages in India and is the mother tongue of approximately 180 million people and the second language of 300 million people.

On this special day, we have got you some Hindi Diwas speech and essay ideas for teachers and students. Read below:

Start with addressing the audience.

1. Good morning to everyone present here. We are gathered here to celebrate the special day of Hindi Diwas. India is a diversified country with miscellaneous cultures and languages. One of the most prominently used languages in India is Hindi. Every year on the 14th of September, Hindi Diwas is widely celebrated across the country. September 14, 1949, is marked with the Birth Anniversary of great literary historian Beohar Rajendra Simha who has made notable contributions to the country.

In 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi as the official language of India.

The President of India accolades people who extensively contributed to the field of Hindi. A national holiday is observed on this day. High-spirited celebrations are seen in schools and colleges. Various competitions such as poetry recitation in Hindi, essay writing and speeches are organized. Let's take the pride in our diversity and celebrate this day with great enthusiasm and favor.

Thank you!

2. "Sanskrit se sanskriti humari, Hindi se Hindustan humara." Today, on this auspicious day of Hindi Diwas, we have gathered here to commemorate the values and diversification Hindi as a language holds. With the declaration of Hindi as a national language, Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14. It marks the importance of the Hindi language in the Union of India. The significance of Hindi lies in the long and comprehensive campaigns led by brave men like Kaka Kalekar, who sacrificed a lot to achieve his liberty. Hindi as a National language holds India together and is proved to be the perfect solution to maintain India's integrity and unity. So, let's say together that we are proud to be Hindi speakers.

Thank you!

3. Good morning and a warm welcome to everyone gathered here. I feel honored to be allowed to speak on my behalf regarding the importance of this historical day 'Hindi Diwas.' In our history, on 14th September 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi as the Official language and after one year in 1950, it was declared the national Language of the country. It is celebrated every year on September, 14 and is observed as a national holiday. It is a historically momentous occasion as Hindi is one of the most commonly spoken languages in the country. Adopting a widely spoken language as an official language is an integral part of history which is why people celebrate this day with great enthusiasm and zeal. On this day, the President of India awards the contributions made by the people in Hindi literature. Schools and colleges celebrate by organizing competitions such as singing, speeches, essay writing and many more. Following this day, we should always remember the history of our country and respect our mother tongue.