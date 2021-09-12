Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14th marking the declaration of language Hindi as official language. Scroll down to know more about the special and also about Vishwa Hindi Diwas.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hindi is one of the widely spoken languages of India and to honour it, there's a day dedicated to it called Hindi Diwas. The special day is observed on September 14 to commemorate the adoption of Hindi in Devnagari script as one of the official languages in different Hindi-speaking states of India.

Due to the efforts of Beohar Rajendra Simha and others, Hindi was adopted as one of the two official languages of the Republic of India by the Constituent Assembly of India in 1949.

What is Vishwa Hindi Diwas?

Vishwa Hindi Diwas or World Hindi Day is celebrated annually on January 10th, to mark the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference, held in 1975. The first World Hindi Conference was inaugurated by Prime minister Indira Gandhi. Since 1975 different countries like Mauritius, United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, United States have organised World Hindi Conference.

On January 10th, 2006 for the first time World Hindi Day was observed by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. And ever since the special day is celebrated on the same date to promote it as a global language.

How is National Hindi Diwas is different from World Hindi Day?

Hindi is one of the widely spoken languages of the world after English and Mandarin. As a linguistic variety, after English, Mandarin and Spainish, Hindi is the fourth most spoken language in the world. Hindi is also a direct descendant of an early form of Vedic Sanskrit.



Hindi Diwas is observed every year. World Hindi Conference is observed once in every three years.

Hindi Diwas history and significance

With the efforts of Beohar Rajendra Simha along with Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt and Seth Govind Das, Hindi was adopted as one of the two official languages of Republic of India by Constituent Assembly of India.

14th September 1949 was the 50th birthday of Beohar Rajendra Simha as his efforts resulted in the adoption of Hindi as an official language. Therefore, this day was declared as Hindi Diwas. The decision was later rectified by the constitution of India on January 26, 1950. Hindi written in Devnagari script was adopted as one of the official languages was declared under Article 343 of the Indian Constitution.

