New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hindi Diwas 2021 is one of the important events in India, which is annually celebrated on September 14 to commemorate the declaration of the Hindi language as an official language of the Union government of India. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Simha and to honour his efforts, the government on his 50th birthday in 1949, adopted Hindi as one of the official languages after English.

Time and again, Hindi words have taken social media by storm leaving an impact on the minds of netizens. Words like achcha, dadagiri, shaadi, etc are some of the most common words spoken by millions in India. However, do you know, these words have secured their place in Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary? Yes, you read that right, the 10th edition of the dictionary which was launched last year in January had 384 Indian English words. This year one of the most famous words was added leaving everyone in amaze and it's none other than Atmanirbhar. Not just this, it was also declared 'Hindi Word of Year 2020' as it “validated the day-to-day achievements of the countless Indians who dealt with and survived the perils of a pandemic”.

As the Hindi Diwas is around the corner, we have brought you some Hindi words that you can also find in the English Oxford Dictionary:

Atmanirbhar

Aadhaar

Chawl

Jugaad

Dabba

Hartal

Shaadi

Abba

Anna

Gulab jamun

Dadagiri

Achcha

Bapu

Surya namaskar

Mirch masala

Keema

Funda

Chamcha

Natak

Chup

Chhi Chhi

Ekdum

Chowdhary

Chakkajam

Jhuggi

Yaar

Timepass

Tappa

Dhabha

The first Hindi Diwas was celebrated in 1953 after it was accepted and became a part of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950. Not many know the Hindi language belongs to the Indo-Aryan branch of the Indo-European family of languages. It was adopted by Indian leaders as a symbol of national identity during the freedom struggle days.

