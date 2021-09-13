Hindi Diwas 2021: As the special day for the Hindi Language is round the corner, we have brought you the top 5 Bollywood celebrities with a flair for speaking shuddh Hindi. Scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hindi is the official language of the Union of India. Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 to celebrate the language. It is one of the important days for all the Indian as the day marks the Hindi language as the official language of Union of India. Hindi Diwas is celebrated annually to honour and promote it. As Bollywood is the Hindi film industry, all the movies that are made are in Hindi and some celebs ace their talent of speaking Hindi.

These Bollywood celebrities do not limit themselves from speaking pure Hindi but also write shayaris and poems in the language that amazes the world. Speaking pure Hindi is an art that some Bollywood celebrities do. As the Hindi Diwas is around the corner and to celebrate the special day we have brought to you the top 5 Bollywood celebrities who aces the art of speaking pure Hindi.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B is one of those actors who have a strong grasp of every language but especially in Hindi. He is known for his oratory skills. Amitabh Bachchan is born to renowned poet Harivanshrai Bachchan and has a natural flair for speaking flawless and pure Hindi. He also composes his own poetry and Shayari in the Hindi Language.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi is a fluent Hindi speaker and is often seen taking in shuddh Hindi. Pankaj Tripathi has done several films and mostly his roles show him as a great Hindi language speaker. The actor often shares his tweets or post in the Hindi language and has also claimed that promoting the Hindi language is his duty.

Manoj Bajpayee

The Family Man actor has a huge fan following and his work in Hindi cinema is unmatched. He also has flawless command over Hindi and is often seen having conversations in the pure Hindi language. The actor sure has flair for speaking shuddh Hindi. The actor has expressed his fondness of the Hindi language as he prefers to read scripts in Hindi only and also determines the Hindi language as his strength.

Annu Kapoor

Annu Kapoor has done several shows in Hindi and his command in Hindi is unshakable and he is known for speaking the purest words of the language. His Hindi vocabulary is commendable and has got him many stints for the same. Annu Kapoor hosts show over television and radio in Hindi and the audience is fans of his speaking skills.

Ashutosh Rana

Ashutosh Rana is a professional actor-writer who is known for his works in the Hindi Language. The actor is often seen using shuddh Hindi language in his conversations and mostly writes his books in Hindi. The actor speaks flawless Hindi and has a flair for writing Shayaris and poetry in Hindi.

Posted By: Ashita Singh