New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is known for its diverse culture, cuisine and religion, but it is popularly known for its language. As per Census India, there are a total of 121 languages and 270 mother tongues, out of which Hindi is one of the most prominent languages of India, spoken by around 26 crore people.

The Hindi language dates back to the 12th century, but it gained status after the Indian government in 1949 declared it as an official language of India after English. Since then, September 14, is celebrated as Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day.

As the day is around the corner, we are sure you have been asked to prepare a speech or the school has announced an essay competition to spread awareness among the students. If you are stressing about how to start and what to write then, here we are with some ideas both for students and teachers. Check out below:

1. Start with addressing the crowd and then talk about the history and significance of Hindi Diwas.

Good Morning and a warm welcome to everyone gathered here for the celebration of this special day.

We live in a country with 22 official languages and all spoken in different states of the country. We celebrate all the festivals of all religions. This mix of diversity is unique and seen nowhere in the world. Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day is a celebration like all those festivals, which honours our history. This unity is more prominent on such days. Let’s be proud of our country and the values and beliefs of our countrymen.

It was on September 14, 1949, when the efforts of many literary historians like Beohar Rajendra Simha, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt and Seth Govind Das came to fruition. On this day, Hindi was adopted as one of the official languages of India. September 14, 1949, was also the 50th Birthday of the great literary historian Beohar Rajendra Simha whose contributions are noteworthy. This amendment was officially documented by the Constitution of India on the Republic Day of the following year, that is January 26, 1950.

This day is also observed as a national holiday, and the government offices are closed in the spirit of celebrating this National Language Day- Hindi Diwas Day.

The Parliamentary offices also do not hold back on the celebrations. The President of the country presents an award of appreciation to the individuals who have contributed exceedingly to the field of Hindi and brought laurels to our country. It is a moment of pride to all the countrymen to witness this program.

Thank you.

2. Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14 to mark the significance of the Hindi language. It is one of the oldest speaking languages originated from Sanskrit written in Devanagari script. The Hindi language is the official language of India. The standard base of Hindi is based on the Khari-Boli dialect found in the north and east of Delhi.

Braj Bhasha, which was an important literary medium from the 15th to 19th century, is often treated as a dialect of Hindi. Furthermore, it was the language used in elementary schools. Speaking the Hindi language attached more status to people than speaking English. The most interesting fact is that Hindi is the basic language of Persia. The first Hindi poem was written by renowned poet, Amir Khusro.

The language also has other variants like Awadhi, Braj and Khadi Boli. After Independence, to make the Hindi language the official language of the Republic of India, several people conducted rallies and campaigns such as Beohar Rajendra Simha, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupta and Seth Govind Das. They laid out the importance of the Devanagiri script and stressed the local population who would comprehend and relate to the Hindi language.

Finally, on 14th September 1949, the efforts came to fruition, and the Hindi language was adopted as the official one. In all, there are twenty-two languages, out of which Hindi and English are officially used. About 78 per cent of people speak and understand Hindi.

Rabindranath Tagore, Premchand, APJ Abdul Kalam, Bharatendru Harishchandra, etc. are the authors and poets who wrote in the Hindi language, and we’re proud to be Hindi speakers.

3. The significance of Hindi Diwas lies in the long and extensive campaign lead by brave men like Kaka Kalekar, who sacrificed so much to earn this liberty. India faced intra-state conflicts after Independence. The National adhesion that was present during the struggle for Independence was under significant risk as people from different linguistic communities started to fight for their languages. At this hour, Hindi was chosen to be one of the 22 national words to honour the diversity of India.

Thus, Hindi was the string that held India together as a united nation. It proved to be the perfect solution to maintain India’s integrity and unity.

