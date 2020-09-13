Hindi was adopted as one of the two official languages of the Republic of India by the Constituent Assembly on 14 September, 1949.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hindi Diwas will be observed across the country on September 14 — a Monday — to commemorate the day the Constituent Assembly of India recognised and adopted Hindi as the official Indian language. Hindi is an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script and is the fourth most spoken language in the world after English, Spanish, and Mandarin.

Why is Hindi Diwas celebrated on September 14 every year?

Hindi was adopted as one of the two official languages of the Republic of India by the Constituent Assembly on 14 September, 1949. Among those who lobbied to make hindi an official language were Beohar Rajendra, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt and Seth Govind Das. The decision was ratified by Constitution of India that came into effect on the 26th of January 1950, and under Article 343 of the Indian Constitution, Hindi is recognised as an official language.

“The official language of the Union shall be Hindi in the Devanagari script. The form of numerals to be used for the official purpose of the Union shall be the international form of Indian numerals,” reads Article 343 of the Indian constitution.

September 14, the day of adoption, coincided with Beohar Rajendra Simha’s birthday. This is why Hindi Diwas is celebrated on this day every year since 1953.

About Hindi:

Hindi is spoken by over 250 million people, which includes about 43.6 per cent of the Indian population, as per the 2011 censes. It is written in Devanagari script, which is used by over 120 other Indian languages and is often referred to as ‘language of unity’ in India.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja