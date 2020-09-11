Hindi Diwas 2020 Date: Hindi, which is written in Devanagari script, was adopted as one of the official languages of India on September 14, 1949.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 to commemorate the adoption of Hindi -- which is the fourth most spoken language in the world after English, Spanish and Mandarin -- as one of the official languages of India.

Hindi, which is written in Devanagari script, was adopted as one of the official languages of India on September 14, 1949, and it became of part of the country’s constitution on January 26, 1950. Thus to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages of India, we celebrate Hindi Diwas on September 14 every year. The first Hindi Diwas was celebrated in 1953.

History and significance of Hindi Diwas:

Hindi is the fourth most spoken language in the world after English, Spanish and Mandarin and was adopted as one of the official languages of India on September 14, 1949. Several leaders and prominent Hindi writers of that time like Beohar Rajendra Simha, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt and Seth Govind Das played a huge role in making Hindi as one of India’s official languages.

“The official language of the Union shall be Hindi in the Devanagari script. The form of numerals to be used for the official purpose of the Union shall be the international form of Indian numerals,” reads Article 343 of the Indian constitution.

About Hindi:

Hindi is one of the most spoken languages in the world. It is written by Devanagari script, which is used by over 120 other Indian languages and is often referred to as ‘language of unity’ in India. Hindi is also spoken by more than 250 million people in India, according to Wikipedia. During India’s freedom fight against the Britishers, Hindi was used as a tool to unite the country by leaders.

