High Cholesterol In Winters: Who Is At Risk, Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

CHOLESTEROL in the body refers to a waxy, fat-like substance which is made in the liver and is found in the blood and cells of the body. It is essential for good health and is required for the building up of cell walls, hormones, tissues, bile acid and vitamin D in the body. LDL referred to as low-density lipoprotein cholesterol is 'bad cholesterol' as it takes cholesterol to the arteries which can lead to the buildup of plaque known as atherosclerosis. This can result in the risk of blood clots in arteries and can put the body at risk of a heart attack. Whereas, HDL refers to 'good cholesterol' as it transports cholesterol to the lives to be released from the body. It helps in getting rid of excess cholesterol levels in the body.

In winter, people tend to be less active during the cold chilly weather and consume comfort food in more quantities which results in high fats and carbs. This leads to high cholesterol levels in winter as compared to summer. Along with high cholesterol, the development of fat deposits in the blood vessels can also take place which makes it difficult to carry enough blood to the arteries and can cause blockage in the heart.

Risk Factors of High Cholesterol

1. Poor or Unhealthy Diet

Diet plays a major role in any individual's health and well-being. Consuming too much-saturated fats or trans fats can lead to unhealthy cholestro levels.

2. Obesity

Being obese can affect the body's ability to make and manage lipoproteins such as cholesterol and triglycerides. A body mass index (BMI) of 30 or greater can be categorised as a risk of high cholesterol levels in the body.

3. Lack Of Physical Exercise

According to WebMD, being physically active and practising exercises stimulates the enzymes which help move the LDL from the blood to the liver. The cholesterol from here is converted into bile or excreted. Therefore, the more body remains active, the more LDL is excreted out of the body which is bad cholesterol and increases HDL, the good cholesterol in the body.

4. Smoking And Alcohol

As per Healthline, heavy drinking and smoking are generally associated with negative and severe health outcomes, including high LDL (bad cholesterol), triglycerides and blood pressure. Therefore, abstain from consuming too much alcohol or smoking to maintain good cholesterol levels in the body.

5. Age

Numerous researches state that with the increase in age, changes in diet, lifestyle, body composition, medications, physical activities and hormone levels change which can lead to health issues including high cholestrol. It is much more common in people above the age of 40 years.

Warning Signs Of High Cholesterol

High cholesterol can be hazardous to an individual's health and well-being. It can lead to the accumulation of cholesterol and other deposits in the arteries walls which can reduce the blood flow and cause severe health complications in the body.

1. Chest Pain: Due to high cholesterol levels, the arteries supplying blood to the heart can get affected which might lead to chest pain and other symptoms of coronary artery diseases.

2. Heart Attack: Due to the blockage of blood flow to the heart, it might lead to a heart attack or a stroke.

3. Foot Pain: The restricted blood flow to the arteries of the legs due to excessive cholesterol in the body can cause pain in the feet.

Prevention

Some basic lifestyle changes can help to lower cholesterol levels in the body and prevent high cholesterol.

Consuming a low-salt diet which includes more fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains, limiting the number of animal fats, being physically active, inculcating yoga and exercises in your daily routine, less intake of alcohol and smoking and managing stress are some important lifestyle changes that one should look upon to stay healthy and fit.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)