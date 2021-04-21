Here's what to do if you test COVID-19 negative despite having the symptoms of the infection. Read on to know what is the expert's opinion in this case.

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 has hit us hard and has taken the overall toll of the cases in the country up to 15.3 million. The number of people getting infected is increasing rapidly with each passing day, especially, in the major cities like Delhi and Mumbai. This has forced the governments to impose lockdowns and curfews in many cities and districts.

Therefore, it is very necessary to take extra care of your health this time by following all the COVID precautions. Keep your sanitizers intact, wear masks, maintain physical distance and despite that, if you are feeling even the minor symptoms just get yourself checked immediately. This is important because some cases have been reported where even if there are symptoms of the virus, the patient has turned out to be COVID-19 negative. Yes, it's true! To explain the scenario in detail Dr. Prabhat Maheshwari, Chief- Neonatal & Paediatric Critical Care, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, spoke to onlymyhealth.com.

How can the test be negative while there are COVID-19 symptoms?

As per the doctor, the RT-PCR test which is recommended in such a condition can only give a surety of about 70%. This means if we undergo a test almost a week later it can come out to be negative. Therefore, that's why people might be showing signs of the infection and still have their reports negative.

What if you test COVID-19 negative despite having symptoms?

According to Dr. Prakash, if the symptoms are mild then you need not worry, just take care of yourself and keep monitoring your health. Meanwhile, if the signs are severe and in case you are having difficulties in breathing, you may need to get admitted to the hospital and get a CT scan done. This is because after a week or so, CT scan can prove to be more accurate than the RT PCR test. However, this doesn't state that one needs to undergo a CT scan if they have COVID. It is only required when a patient is experiencing symptoms of the infection ranging from moderate to strong.

Importance of RT PCR test

If the test is conducted at an early stage in around 3 to 4 days then, the RT-PCR test will give positive results. Therefore, it is very important to have a proper sample RT-PCR test done to prevent issues in the results.

With inputs from onlymyhealth.com

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal