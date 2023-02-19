Here's How You Can Make Sanjeev Kapoor Style Healthy And Scrumptious Aloo Parantha

SANJEEV KAPOOR is an Indian celebrity chef, entrepreneur, and television personality. He keeps sharing healthy and easy recipes on his social media with his fans. He has the magic to turn every food recipe into its healthier options which not only look irresistible but are delicious too. The most popular Indian breakfast recipe is aloo parantha which cannot be resisted by anyone. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a healthier version of regular aloo parantha that you can enjoy without any guilt.

Check The Video Shared By Sanjeev Kapoor Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor)

Ingredients

2 medium potatoes

1 large sweet potato

1 & 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

2 tbsps wheat bran

Salt to taste

Oil

Chopped fresh coriander leaves

Green chilies, finely chopped

Garam masala powder

Red chili powder

Ghee

Chilled yogurt

How To Make:

Step 1: To begin with, you need to mix the whole wheat flour, wheat bran, and salt together. Add water, and oil to a bowl and knead a soft dough. Once the dough is ready, cover it with a muslin cloth and leave aside for around ten minutes.

Step 2: Now, to make potato paste, take boiled potatoes and mash them, Add mashed potatoes, chopped coriander leaves, spices, and chopped ginger in a bowl and mix them well to form a paste.

Step 3: Take dough balls and add a generous amount of potato stuffing in the center. Bring the edges together and seal them properly.

Step 4: Take a non-stick tawa and put the parantha on it. Drizzle ghee on both sides of the parantha and let it cook until both sides turn golden brown and crispy.

Step 5: Make more aloo parantha by following the same procedure and serve hot with chilled yogurt.