Hanuman Chalisa, a devotional Hymn of 40 verses gives you several benefits, here is how.

Hanuman Chalisa is a devotional Hymn of 40 verses to recall and praise Lord Hanuman. It was written by Tulsi Das Ji, when he was imprisoned by a cruel Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. It is a belief that the recital of Hanuman Chalisa helps you to get rid of all the troubles and problems. In Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman is known as ‘Sankat Mochan’ which means, a person who takes away all the problems.

It is said that reciting Hanuman Chalisa has significant benefits. A person can read Hanuman Chalisa in both morning and evening. It is suggested that Hanuman Chalisa must be read after bathing in the morning and if someone is reading it in the evening, then, he or she should properly wash hands, face and feet.

Spiritual Benefits of reciting Hanuman Chalisa:

It is a common belief among Hindus in India that the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa before embarking on a journey will bring good luck and protect you from evil.

It is said that Hanuman Chalisa can also guard you against the nightmares and helps wards off negative energy and evil spirit. It is suggested to keep Hanuman Chalisa under the pillow while sleeping to get rid of the nightmares permanently.

It is believed by many that the recital of Hanuman Chalisa can help in getting rid of all the troubles and problems.

It is a belief that the effect of ‘Sade Sati’ or Saturn can also be reduced by reciting Hanuman Chalisa every Saturday. It brings peace and prosperity to your life.

It is said Hanuman Chalisa is hundred per cent helpful in getting rid of stress and helps to feel relaxed. The regular readers of Hanuman Chalisa received spiritual knowledge and wisdom.

It believed that reciting Hanuman Chalisa can also help in retransformation, may promote positivity and help in keeping bad company away.

According to the report by Amazon, Hanuman Chalisa was the most requested song on Alexa. It has broken all the records as Hanuman Chalisa was requested 4 times in a minute.

