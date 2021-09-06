Hearing loss, dry mouth, and long-lasting headaches are some of the newer symptoms of Covid-19 infection. The members state COVID-19 task force has urged doctors to include these symptoms as potential signs of coronavirus in patients.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is witnessing a consistent rise in new COVID-19 cases. With numbers rising, hearing difficulty, dry mouth, and severe headache are some of the newer symptoms that can be seen in COVID-19 patients. In the latest development, members of Maharashtra's COVID-19 task force have urged physicians to mark signs of cough, sore throat, and breathing difficulties as symptoms for potential coronavirus in the patient. The doctors now are seeing patients with gastrointestinal problems, pink eye, conjunctivitis, rashes, and skin irritation as suspects of COVID.

In a virtual meeting headed by CM Udhhav Thackrey, on Sunday, Dr. Rahul Pandit, a COVID-19 task force member of Maharashtra said, "Gastrointestinal symptoms have been closely associated with the Delta variant of the virus."

Adding to his presentation, Dr. Rahul further said, "In many cases, patients suffering from diarrhea did not suspect that they had Covid-19, and by the time they were diagnosed with the infection, they spread it to the entire family and even now extremely dry mouth and stubborn headaches are also some of the symptoms that may go ignored."

"Doctors need to keep an eye on the newer symptoms such as cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue, loss of smell, loss of taste among others," added Dr. Rahul.

Focusing on the developments, the doctors at the conference, highlighted the fact that some patients only witness one episode of fever while others may suffer recurring episodes with a number of gaps.

According to Dr. Samir Bhargava, head of ENT at RN Cooper Hospital, "the occurrence of hearing damage caused due to Covid is rare. Inflammation of the auditory nerve or a clot caused by the infection could affect hearing just like it affects the sense of smell, however, India has not witnessed any exponential jump in case of sudden hearing loss, and patients with hearing loss are treated with steroids."

According to Dr. Sanjay Oak, the chairman of the task force, " the second wave of COVID-19 was driven by Delta variant and many had the gastrointestinal symptoms, that included diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. Fevers can be present in various different forms." Some may even not get a fever while some can suffer them in regular intervals, he added.

Emphasizing early testing, Dr, Oak said," If the test is done immediately, the person can be administered antivirals or monoclonal antibodies that are effective when administered early."

The experts further stated that "temperature, respiratory rate, pulse, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and blood pressure are six must-watch parameters for those who test positive for COVID-19.

Posted By: Ashita Singh