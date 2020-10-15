Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has said that the front-line workers and elderly will be among the first groups to be inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Healthy, young people may have to wait till 2022 to receive the coronavirus vaccine, the Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has said, adding that the front-line workers and elderly will be among the first groups to be inoculated in the initial phase.

Multiple coronavirus vaccine worldwide are already in their Phase III trials, with reports surfacing time and again that the initial inoculations could happen at the end of this year itself. In spite of the incessant push for the vaccine, Dr Swaminathan has cleared that the speedy, mass shots of the vaccine is unlikely.

“Most people agree, it’s start with health care workers, and front-line workers, but even there, you need to define which of them are at highest risk and then the elderly and so on,” Swaminathan said, as quoted in a report by Reuters.

“A healthy, young person might have to wait till 2022,” she added.

Over 38 million people globally have been infected with the coronavirus, while over a million have lost their lives to the infection. India alone has over 7.3 million cases — the second highest in the world after United States.

Dr Swaminathan said that letting coronavirus to spread freely in hopes of achieving herd immunity is unethical.

India's coronavirus tally on Thursday crossed the 73 lakh-mark after the country reported a single-day spike of 67,708 fresh cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, adding that 680 COVID-19 fatalities were reported during the same period.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja