Six Healthy Lifestyle Choices That Can Help In Boosting A Woman's Fertility

PREGNANCY is one of the happiest feelings for a couple in the world. It is a time in a woman's life when a human being gets evolved inside her body. But numerous health issues related to lifestyle affect the chances of women getting pregnant and their ability to conceive. Many reasons such as ovulation irregularities, structural problems in the reproductive system, and underlying medical problems can affect the chances of being able to conceive a baby. However, some effective lifestyle choices can help in boosting fertility.

Here are some changes you can make in your lifestyle to boost your fertility:

1. Eat foods rich in Antioxidants

A study conducted by Biology of Reproduction in 2012 revealed that antioxidants such as zinc and folate may have the ability to improve fertility for both men and women. Foods such as fruits, nuts, vegetables and grains are rich in beneficial antioxidants such as folate, beta-carotene and lutein which make the body healthier.

2. Avoid Trans Fat

According to PubMed Central studies, a diet including high amounts of trans fat and low amounts of unsaturated fats is linked to infertility in men and women. Therefore, eating healthy fats regularly is an important source for boosting fertility and the overall health of the body of an individual.

3. Take Time To Relax

Yoga and meditation help release stress by reducing the production of stress hormones in the body which can improve the chance of getting pregnant. It is also important to get sufficient and sound sleep to improve your body's health. Yoga and Pilates are some ideal exercises to practice if you're trying to conceive as they help build strength and endurance in the body.

4. Maintain a Healthy Weight

Weight plays an influential factor when it comes to fertility. The amount of fat stored in the body affects the menstrual functions of the body of a female. Maintaining a healthy weight is extremely helpful when trying to conceive.

5. Avoid Excess Alcohol

A study conducted in 2004 by the National Library of Medicine (PubMed) explains how alcohol affects the conceiving ability in women. Alcohol consumption leads to negative and drastic effects on fertility. Therefore, avoid consuming excess amounts of alcohol and consult a doctor to know about your intake measure for best outcomes.

6. Consume More Fibre

Fibres help the body eliminate excess hormones and balance blood sugar levels. Fibres are essential ingredients in a healthy diet. The Research conducted by the National Library of Medicine revealed that consuming 10 grams of cereal fibre regularly is associated with a lower risk of ovulatory infertility in women above 32 years of age.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)