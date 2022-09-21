Healthy Heart Diet: Include These Food Items Into Your Diet To Keep Your Heart Healthy

A HEALTHY lifestyle begins with a healthy diet. A healthy diet can help reduce the risk of developing coronary heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. Certain foods can increase your heart disease risk, therefore, replacing them with healthy food can be highly beneficial. Diet plays a major role in the heart health of an individual and can impact your risk of heart disease. Read below some of the healthy food options to include in your diet to prevent your heart from being prone to cardiovascular diseases.

1. Eat more vegetables and fruits

Many vegetables are particularly rich in Vitamin C and beta-carotene, which is a form of Vitamin A. They work as antioxidants in the body and turn, reduce the buildup of plaque from cholesterol and other substances in the arteries. Inculcating vegetables and fruits in your diet will put you at less risk of any heart disease. Choose recipes that have vegetables or fruits as the main ingredients, such as vegetable stir-fry or fresh fruit mixed into salads.

2. Low-fat protein source

Several studies suggest that replacing high-fat meats with more healthy heart proteins such as beans, fish, poultry, nuts and low-fat dairy might help prevent heart disease. The nutrients of protein can help lower cholesterol and blood pressure and hence, helps you maintain a healthy weight as well.

3. Whole grains

Whole grains high in fiber such as oats, and barley decrease serum low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and blood pressure and improve glucose and insulin responses. You can increase the number of whole grains in your healthy heart diet as they are a good source of fiber and other beneficial nutrients.

4. Nuts and Seeds

Eating nuts and seeds can decrease the risk of blood clots which can lead to heart attacks and strokes. The evidences show that consuming 15g of nuts and seeds per day can lower the risk of coronary heart disease by around 20% compared with no or low nut and seed intakes. You can take three to four handfuls of nuts and seeds per week. Walnuts, pistachios, almonds, hazelnuts and peanuts can be included in a healthy heart diet.

5. Avocados

Avocados are considered to be healthy for the heart as they are rich in dietary fibers, nutrients and monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids. They help in lowering cholesterol levels.

6. Legumes

Legumes benefit cardiovascular health because they are high in fiber, plant protein and other micronutrients. According to a review published in Advances in Nutrition, 2019, consuming legumes can reduce the risk of all forms of cardiovascular disease and lowers blood pressure.

