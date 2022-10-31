6 Healthy Cheat Meals To Include In Your Weight Loss Plan

WEIGHT LOSS is the most important component when it comes to maintaining a healthy and fit body. Weight loss is a strict journey that requires an individual to give up on certain meals, and adopt healthy lifestyles and habits. It helps an individual gain self-esteem and confidence.

During the weight loss journey and its struct regime, cravings for cheat meals increase and it becomes difficult to abide by the weight loss plan. However, a healthy cheat meal can help increase your metabolism, and metabolic rate and provides instant energy.

Look below for some easy and healthy cheat meals to satiate your cravings and ease the weight loss process.

1. Sweet Potato or Zucchini Fries

Fries are the most savoured snacks but are loaded with calories and fats which can lead to weight gain. If you're on a weight loss journey and are craving a cheat meal, you can use sweet potato as a substitute for regular potato fries. Sweet potatoes are super healthy and rich in fibre, vitamin A and other varieties of vitamins and minerals. However, do not deep fry them, instead, you can bake them and add some other healthy vegetables along with them, to prepare your delicious cheat meal plate.

2. Dark Chocolate

Consuming dark chocolate instead of regular chocolate can help in the weight loss process. It helps in improving insulin sensitivity, reduces hunger and enhances mood. Choosing the right dark chocolate to include in your cheat meal is very essential.

3. Kale or Ragi Chips

Kale chips are very energy-density food which means that you can eat them without adding calories to your diet. They are a perfect food to add to your cheat meal as they are energy boosters which do not lead to weight gain as they are less greasy.

4. Gingerbread

Gingerbread as a cheat meal ingredient is a great source of folate, and magnesium boosts energy and aids digestion. It acts as a substitute for a protein-rich healthy snack in your meal.

5. Chaats

Consuming chaats satiate the hunger and taste buds of an individual. A healthy chaat can be included in your weight loss journey as a cheat meal. A protein-rich chaat including chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and coriander leaves will act as a super healthy and delicious cheat meal recipe to satiate your taste buds.

6. Ragi Cookies

Ragi is enriched with fibre and tryptophan content which can help maintain a healthy weight. The health benefits of ragi make it one of the best food items to include in your weight loss cheat meal. You can opt for healthy ragi gluten-free cookies to enjoy your cheat meal.