New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19's menace doesn't seem to come to an end anytime soon and as per a latest study it was found out that 'good' cholesterol or HDL (High-density lipoprotein) can help in reducing the risk of COVID-19 infections. Yes, the research was conducted from USA's University of Maryland recently, which showed that maintaining a healthy weight and having more ‘good’ cholesterol levels can actually lead to lowering the chances of getting COVID-19 infections. Therefore, here we are with a list of 5 important foods which possess 'good' cholesterol levels to include in your diet. Take a look

Olive oil

Olive oil is healthy for your heart and also reduces the impact of LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol in your body. All you need to do is keep a check on the consumption of extra-virgin oil as it may not be very healthy due to the high calories.

Beans and legumes

Beans and legumes are a good source of fibre. Try having black beans, kidney beans, pulses and more to keep your bad cholesterol levels in check.

Whole grains

Just like beans and legumes, whole grains, are also a rich source of fibre. They include, cereals, brown or wild rice, bran and more which may reduce our LDL. Meanwhile, it increases the 'good' cholesterol levels. The quantity recommended to have is almost 2 servings of whole grains.

Apples

Apples or any other high-fibre fruit like prunes, pears can reduce your 'bad' cholesterol levels and give a boost to your HDL level. You can either have them as a snack or even in a form of a smoothie considering the summer heat these days.

Nuts

Almonds, pista, peanuts and other forms of nuts are great for health. They are rich in fibre and can absorb the cholesterol in your body. Therefore, include the nuts in your daily meals but keep a check on the quantity if you are watching your calories.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal