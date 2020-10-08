Coronavirus pandemic has left the whole country in anxiety and fear and thus this event aims to identify those people and organisations who are fighting this deadly crisis and trying to spread a positive message in these unprecedented times.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Jagran New Media is organising the HealthCare Heroes Awards 2020 in order to recognise and honour the 'Corona Warriors' who went beyond the 'line of duty' to help those who were affected by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus pandemic has left the whole country in anxiety and fear and thus this event aims to identify those people and organisations who are fighting this deadly crisis and trying to spread a positive message in these unprecedented times.

The event is being attended by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan. Apart from the Union Health Minister, a number of health experts and doctors -- including Prof Ramanan Laxminarayanan (Director, Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy in Washington, D.C.) Prof Priya Abraham ( Director, ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune), Dr TS Kler ( Chairman, PSRI Heart Institute) -- are also attending the event.

Here are the LIVE updates from the event:

The Onlymyhealth.com will honour and award the individuals in four main categories: 'Breakthrough Innovations', 'Beyond the call of duty', 'COVID Heroes' and 'Awareness Warriors'. These four categories will be divided into 3 subcategories.

