Health Tips: 5 Exercises That Can Be Performed Anytime And Anywhere For A Fit Body

Exercises are a vital part of a fit and healthy body. Numerous types of research show that physical activities such as exercises can boost self-esteem, mood, sleep quality, and energy levels of the body. Regular exercise can reduce the risk of various chronic diseases, improve mental health and extend lifespan. They also increase the body's level of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that reduce pain and induce a sense of well-being. However, with today's hectic schedules, it becomes too difficult to take time out for practicing exercises. If you're troubled by jam-packed schedules and irregular shift timings, here is a list of five exercises that you can try at your flexible time and any place.

1. Planks

A plank is an isometric exercise, which is a move where you contract your muscles and hold them in one position. It involves maintaining a position similar to a push-up for the maximum possible time. It is a bodyweight exercise that involves holding the trunk part of your body in a straight line off the ground. The aim of doing planks is to try and maintain a neutral spine against the forces acting on it. They are a great type of exercise for reducing belly fat and improving overall body posture.

2. Squats

It is a strength exercise in which the performer lowers their hips from a standing position and then stands back up. It is considered a dynamic exercise for increasing the strength and size of the lower body muscles as well as developing core strength. This exercise targets muscles in the legs, lower back, and core.

3. Lunges

It is known as a multi-joint exercise that helps in toning and strengthening muscles in the lower body. This exercise can be referred to as any position of the human body where one leg is positioned forward with the knee bent and the foot flat on the ground while the other leg is positioned behind.

4. Push-Ups

A common calisthenics exercise beginning from the prone position is push-ups. According to physiopedia, it is an exercise in which a person, keeps a prone position, with the hand's palms down under the shoulders, and the balls of the feet on the ground. They help in building upper body strength, triceps, and pectoral muscles and broaden shoulders.

5. Jogging

It is a form of leisurely activity or exercise that can be performed by any age person. It is a form of running at a slow pace. It is a low-intensity exercise that is known to improve the health, fitness, and function of the body.