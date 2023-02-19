OPEN IN APP

More In News

Health Tips: 5 Exercises That Can Be Performed Anytime And Anywhere For A Fit Body

Stressed because of your hectic schedule? Unable to go to gym? Read below some easy exercises that you can perform any time and at any place.

By Prerna Targhotra
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 11:01 AM (IST)
health-tips-exercises-that-can-be-performed-anytime-and-anywhere-for-a-fit-body

Exercises are a vital part of a fit and healthy body. Numerous types of research show that physical activities such as exercises can boost self-esteem, mood, sleep quality, and energy levels of the body. Regular exercise can reduce the risk of various chronic diseases, improve mental health and extend lifespan. They also increase the body's level of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that reduce pain and induce a sense of well-being. However, with today's hectic schedules, it becomes too difficult to take time out for practicing exercises. If you're troubled by jam-packed schedules and irregular shift timings, here is a list of five exercises that you can try at your flexible time and any place.

1. Planks

A plank is an isometric exercise, which is a move where you contract your muscles and hold them in one position. It involves maintaining a position similar to a push-up for the maximum possible time. It is a bodyweight exercise that involves holding the trunk part of your body in a straight line off the ground. The aim of doing planks is to try and maintain a neutral spine against the forces acting on it. They are a great type of exercise for reducing belly fat and improving overall body posture.

Also Read
Fashion Flashback: Kriti Sanon To Sara Ali Khan; Bollywood Celebrities Who Won Hearts With Their Chic Fashion Game

2. Squats

It is a strength exercise in which the performer lowers their hips from a standing position and then stands back up. It is considered a dynamic exercise for increasing the strength and size of the lower body muscles as well as developing core strength. This exercise targets muscles in the legs, lower back, and core.

3. Lunges

Also Read
Here's How You Can Make Sanjeev Kapoor Style Healthy And Scrumptious Aloo Parantha

It is known as a multi-joint exercise that helps in toning and strengthening muscles in the lower body. This exercise can be referred to as any position of the human body where one leg is positioned forward with the knee bent and the foot flat on the ground while the other leg is positioned behind.

4. Push-Ups

A common calisthenics exercise beginning from the prone position is push-ups. According to physiopedia, it is an exercise in which a person, keeps a prone position, with the hand's palms down under the shoulders, and the balls of the feet on the ground. They help in building upper body strength, triceps, and pectoral muscles and broaden shoulders.

5. Jogging

It is a form of leisurely activity or exercise that can be performed by any age person. It is a form of running at a slow pace. It is a low-intensity exercise that is known to improve the health, fitness, and function of the body.

Related Reads

Top Deals

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.