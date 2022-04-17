New Delhi | Jagran Lifestlye Desk: Summer season is here and so is the time to eat the king of the fruits, Mango. The taste and the rich aroma of Mango can make anyone drool. You can enjoy the flavour of this fruit by making juice, chutney or ice cream. But apart from the rich flavour of mangoes, it has many health benefits as well. Mango is rich in vitamins and has minerals and fibres, which work in favour of our health. So here are some advantages of eating Mangoes during summer.

Strengthen the immune system

Mangoes are rich in Vitamin-A, which is necessary to keep your immune system strong. Moreover, it also has Vitamin C, Vitamin B, Vitamin E, copper and folate.

Helps in digestion

Mango has a group of digestive enzymes called amylases, which helps to break the large food molecules. The fruit also has water and fibre which helps with digestive problems.

Reduces heart disease risks

Mangoes are rich in fibre, vitmins and potassioum. These minerals keep arteries open and decrease the risk of heart disease.

Useful to get clear skin

Mangoes are also rich in Vitamin A and C. These vitamins are useful for your skin as they exfoliate and remove clogged pores and reduce oiliness on your skin.

Useful in weight loss

Mango contains phytochemicals that are considered natural fat burners. As the fruit is rich in fibres, it will give you the feeling of fullness after you eat it and will keep you away from snacking on junk food. But make sure to consume mango in moderation.

Mango is the national fruit of India, Pakistan and the Philippines, whereas the mango tree is the national tree of Bangladesh. In India, mangoes are used to make murabba (fruit preserves), muramba (a sweet, grated mango delicacy), amchur (dried and powdered unripe mango), and pickles, including a spicy mustard-oil pickle and alcohol.

