7 Health Benefits Of Garlic That Make It A Superfood

INDIAN KITCHEN is full of ingredients that have the ability to build a healthy body and lifestyle through daily consumption. Garlic is one such ingredient found on every kitchen counter and used in almost every recipe to savour a rich taste. Packed with healing abilities and health advantages.

According to Healthline, garlic has health benefits that protect individuals against the common cold and many other infections. Therefore, we bring you the health benefits of garlic that make it a superfood.

1. Medicinal Properties

Being a plant in the Allium (onion) family, garlic grows in many parts of the world and is one of the most used ingredients in cooking delicacies. This Indian ingredient has excellent health-promoting and disease-preventing effects on common diseases such as the common cold, flu, cardiovascular diseases and many others.

2. Aids Memory Improvement

According to many studies, garlic has some essential compounds and extracts that may be neuroactive and have the ability to stimulate neural tissue. Consumption of garlic on daily basis can improve brain health to many extents.

3. Helps Immune System

Consumption of garlic helps in boosting the number of virus-fighting T-cells in the blood which builds a strong immune system to help fight the common cold and flu caused by viruses. It contains allicin which is a string antibiotic component.

4. Lowers Risk Of Heart Diseases

Various studies suggest that eating garlic helps in reducing the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases such as stroke or heart attack. It lowers the blood pressure of an individual with high blood pressure and helps in developing a healthy body.

5. Can Prevent Alzheimer's Disease

The antioxidants in garlic help in protecting the body's cell damage and ageing and may have the ability to reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's Disease. According to PubMed, garlic is extracted and aged to form antioxidant-rich aged garlic extract which may help reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

6. Improves Bone Health

Rodent studies have shown the effect of garlic which can minimize bone loss by increasing estrogen levels in females.

7. Adds Flavours

Garlic can be included in any diet because of its rich flavour and aroma. With its unique and pungent flavour, when dried and crushed into forming powder, garlic loses its acrid raw flavour and is a perfect option for seasoning diseases.