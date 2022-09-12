Having Stress Due To Workload? Try These Five Yoga Asanas To Get Instant Relief

STRESS and work go hand in hand. Whether it's tension through the spine or a never-ending headache, stress generates in our body in numerous ways. A lot of studies have shown that Yoga may help reduce stress and anxiety and can also enhance your mood and sense of being. According to research conducted by ICICI Lombard General Insurance, an estimated 74% of women and 80% of men live under stress because of workload and insufficient rest.

Researchers suggest that yoga as a mental and intellectual exercise can improve healthy beings. It can improve your psychological conditions for managing stress and negative emotions, increases positive emotions and helps in mental balance.

To cope with that stress, people try sound therapies, drinking tea throughout the day, spa treatments etc. But one of the best ways to relieve your stress is to inhibit yoga in your schedule. Yoga maintains your blood pressure and helps in relieving stress and anxiety. It is a great practice as it holds an abundance of health benefits with zero side effects.

Read below some of the Yoga Asanas that will help you in the reduction of your stress and anxiety.

1. Balasana (Child's Pose)

Kneel and sit on your heels, bend forward to touch your chest with your thighs and let your hands rest on the side. Hold this position for as long as you can and breathe deeply. Balasana is advantageous for the lymphatic and nervous systems. It helps in calming your mind and releases stress.

2. Ananda Balasana

You have to lie down on your back along with your legs extended and arms on your side. After that, bend your knees towards your belly and try to stretch your hands and feet. Now, open your knees and stay in this position for 60 seconds. This asana helps calm you and your fatigue or stress.

3. Sukhasana

Sit down with your spine straight and extend your legs along. Bend your knees and now bring your left foot under your right knee and vice-versa. Place your palms on your knees. Pay attention to your breathing and try to stay in this position for around 60 seconds. This asana will eliminate your anxiety and reduce physical and mental exhaustion.

4. Uttanasana (standing forward bend)

During this asana, stand straight and bend forward to stretch your body and touch your palms to the ground. Stretch your legs more and hold this position for about three to four deep breaths. Uttanasana calms your brain and stimulates your liver and kidney. It also strengthens your knees.

5. Sarvangasana (Setu Bandha)

Lie down on your back, place your feet on the ground and arms alongside. Lift your hips and chest from the ground and inhale. Practice this yoga asana for about 30-60 seconds for a start. This yoga poses therapeutically impacts your high level of blood pressure. It reduces anxiety, stress, fatigue, insomnia, headaches and backaches.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.