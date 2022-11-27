Having Monday Blues? Check 6 Legit Ways To Beat Them

MONDAY BLUES is something that we all must have experienced. Monday blues is a feeling of fear of going to work and starting the work week ahead. It is a set of negative feelings that we all experience at the beginning of a new week. According to the Fact Site, Mondays are the most sleep-deprived day. Guinness World Book of Records tagged Monday as the 'worst week of the week'.

Your Monday morning thoughts set the tone for your whole week. See yourself getting stronger and living a fulfilling, happier & healthier life quotes by Germany Kent are what we need to embed in our lives. We bring you some effective tips to get away from your Monday blues and kick-start the week with full energy and a happy mood.

1. Schedule For Monday on Friday

Planning is an effective stress buster and helps you cut your Monday blues. Planning your Monday tasks prior on Friday sorts much of your tasks and responsibilities and gives you sufficient time to plan out things wisely. This will help you enjoy your weekend to the fullest and help your body relax.

2. Listen To Music

Many studies show that music elevates an individual's mood and energy to perform tasks. Listening to music can help improve your mood and provide much-needed motivation on a Monday morning. Therefore, sip your hot coffee and relax on some rhythmic beats to uplift your mood.

3. Seek Natural Light

In order to feel fresh, bright and lightened, soaking in natural sunlight is much essential for your body. Exposure to sunlight can increase the brain's release of a hormone known as serotonin which helps in boosting an individual's mood and energy.

4. Avoid Overscheduling On Mondays

When you prepare a big to-do list during the week start, it tends to overwhelm you. Avoid preparing a big list of tasks for your Monday morning. Use time management to track your activities and schedule them accordingly.

5. Reframe Mondays

If you find yourself overwhelmed with Monday blues, try to write down all about it. Try spending the first 15 to 30 minutes of your Monday morning writing down all about your feelings and achievements. This will help you feel lighter and better. It helps you deal with the anxiety and stress associated with Mondays.

6. Do Something Nice For Yourself And Others

It is always better to start your day by doing something nice for yourself and someone else. You can get up early and cook a special breakfast for yourself and your partner, leave a thank you note for your friend or partner, or smile at a stranger. Try doing these things and see the change.