New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Experiencing hair fall? Well! losing hair is not a new problem but it sure is concerning. As hair is considered a part of your personality it defines you. Many people find the situation of hair fall stressful and they start losing their self-esteem. Hair loss or hair-fall can be triggered due to many factors including a lack of certain nutrients or vitamins in the body. Now, if you are struggling with this problem and want to prevent any further hair loss, here are some important vitamins and food that you must add to your daily diet to prevent any hair loss.

1. Vitamin A

Spinach, carrot, tomato, sweet potato, mango, papaya are some of the food items filled with Vitamin A that one must add to their diet. Vitamin A moisturises the scalp and helps keep the hair healthy, it also helps the skin glands produce an oily substance called sebum.

2. Vitamin C

All citrus fruits including and strawberries, peppers, guavas are rich sources of vitamin c. The vitamin protects against the oxidative stress caused by free radicals. It helps the body in absorbing iron, a necessary mineral for hair growth.

3. Vitamin D

You can get this vitamin from sunlight, egg yolk, and mushrooms. Vitamin D receptors help in forming new hair follicles, leading to the growth of hair strands.

4. Vitamin E

Avocados, spinach, almonds are some of the food loaded with vitamin E. This Vitamin in particular is rich in antioxidants and helps in reducing oxidative stress and hair fall.

5. Biotin

Peanuts, Egg yolk, walnuts, milk, cheese are rich in biotin that one should add in their diet. It is one of the best nutrients when it comes to maintaining the health of the hair.

Posted By: Ashita Singh