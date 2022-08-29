Hartalika Teej 2022: Wishes, Quotes And WhatsApp Messages To Share With Friends On This Day

The auspicious festival of Hartalika Teej is just one day away. This year the festival will fall on August 30, 2022, and is observed by Hindu women. Married women keep fast on this day and pray for a happy married life.

Moreover, women also make idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and offer them prasad and worship them and pray for the long life of their husbands.

As the beautiful festival is a day away, you can use these wishes and quotes and share them with your family and friends.

Hartalika Teej 2022: Wishes

May Goddess Parvati fulfill all your wishes and you get a great, powerful, and loving husband like the mighty Lord Shiva. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej. Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joy.

Like the Jodi of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, hope you & your husband also have a deep connection forever. Happy Teej Festival.

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness, and good health. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Wishing you and your family a happy Hartalika Teej 2022! May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from the evil eye.

Hartalika Teej 2022: Quotes

On the auspicious Hartalika Teej, I pray to Lord Mahadev to shower his grace and blessing upon you and your family. May your married life be filled with happiness, peace, good health, love, wealth, and prosperity.

May you and your husband be blessed by God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May on this Hartalika Teej your life gets filled with hopes of a happy and blissful married life. May you find your desired husband and live a great life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May on the auspicious occasion of Teej, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Parvati bless you with immense joy and happiness. A very happy and blissful Teej!

May you have the blessings of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. May you find happiness, longevity, and prosperity in your marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Hartalika Teej 2022: WhatsApp Messages

May Goddess Parvati enhance love and happiness in your married life. May you find all your desires get fulfilled and enjoy everlasting bliss. Happy Hartalika Teej 2022!

May Teej Mata bless you and your married life with joy, peace, abundance, and good health. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May the Magic of This Teej Bring a Lot of Happiness and Prosperity in Your Life. Happy Hartalika Teej.

Wishing You and your family a Very Warm and Happy Hartalika Teej Blessed With Good Fasting and Great Fasting and Lots of Memories With Your Loved Ones.

May the beautiful Festival of Hartalika Teej Fill Your Life With Joy and Ecstasy and Ensure the Health and Happiness of Your Spouse and Children. Wishing a Very Happy Hartalika Teej to All!