Hartalika Teej 2022: Top Mehndi Designs To Take Inspiration From On This Auspicious Festival

Hartalika Teej is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated by married women. Women keep fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for happy and blissful married life. The festival is observed during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month.

Moreover, women also celebrate this festival by wearing new clothes, preferably sarees, and applying henna on their palms. To make your Hartalika Teej even more special, take a look at these beautiful henna designs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeta Desai Sharma (@mehndidesigner)

This henna design is easy to make and will make your palms look beautiful. To make this, draw flowers, lines and leaf patterns on your palm. This design is perfect for the Teej festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeta Desai Sharma (@mehndidesigner)

This henna design goes up to your elbows. You have to make some big flower patterns and lines to make beautiful designs. Your hands will look beautiful, and you also don't have to spend so much time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeta Desai Sharma (@mehndidesigner)

We also have designs for the back of your hands. This design will take less time as well. Draw some flower and leaf patterns on your fingers and draw some circle patterns with leaves as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Z A H R A 🕊 (@zahrasmehndi)

This henna design looks beautiful and is very easy to make. Draw the big flower patterns and then add some small flowers in between the designs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeta Desai Sharma (@mehndidesigner)

If you have a shortage of time, then this design is perfect for you. This design is also very simple and will hardly take 20 mins. To make this, you have to draw a flower on one side of the palm and add some leaves to make it more beautiful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeta Desai Sharma (@mehndidesigner)

This is a simple and beautiful design, in which you just have to draw the semi-circles. It looks elegant and it is also very easy to make.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌼~Sukoon~🌼 (@_mehndi_with_sukoon_)

This year, Hartalika Teej will be observed on August 30. This festival comes one month after Hariyali Teej and most of the time celebrated one day before Ganesh Chaturthi. 'Hartalika' is a combination of two words, Harat and Aalika which means abduction and female friend respectively. It is believed that the friend of Goddess Parvati took her to the thick forest so that her father can not marry her to Lord Vishnu against her wish.