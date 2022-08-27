Hartalika Teej 2022 Puja Samigri: Check List Of Items You Need To Perform Teej Rituals

Hartalika Teej is among the most important festivals celebrated by married Hindu women. Every year the festival falls on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. This year it will be observed on August 30, 2022.

Devotees on this day worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and pray for a happy married life. omen make idols of God with clay and worship them and offer prasad. They pray for marital bliss and progeny.

The festival is celebrated by Hindu women across the country but is mainly observed in North Indian states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Worshippers also observe fast on this day for the long life of their husbands.

In order to perform the puja, women need a list of things. Take a look:

Hartalika Teej 2022 Puja Samagri:

- A metal piece to clean the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

- A chowki (wooden platform to place the sculptures of the deities)

- A clean cloth preferably of yellow, orange, or red colour, to cover the chowki.

- Clay to make the idols.

- One whole coconut with its husk.

- One Kalash filled with water.

- Mango or paan leaves for the Kalash.

- Ghee

- Lamp

- Incense sticks (aggarbatti and dhoop)

- Cotton wicks

- Camphor (Kapur)

Samagri For Archana Thaal:

- 2 pieces of supari

- Paan leaves 2 or 5 each for the deities

- Two pieces of banana

- Two whole coconuts with husks (one each for Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati)

- Dakshina (cash or currency offerings to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati)

For Lord Ganesha:

- Bel leaves

- Abeer

- Whole coconut with husk

- Fruits

- Banana leaves

- Datura fruits and flowers

- Shami leaves

- A fresh piece of cloth

- ChandanJaneyu

- White crown flower

- Chandan

- A plate for keeping these items

For Goddess Parvati:

- Kajal

- Sindur

- Bindi

- Mehendi

- Kumkum

- Bangles

- Toe ring

- Comb

- Clothes and accessories

- Jewelry

- Nailpaint

- Alta

- A tray to keep everything

Note: Women should start their Puja by worshipping Lord Ganesha, as according to Hindu mythology, he is called " Pratham Pujya" which means the first one to be worshipped. Additionally, women should also hear the story of the Hartalika Teej fast on this day.

Women must also not drink water while keeping fast unless there is some medical reason.