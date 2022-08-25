Hartalika Teej 2022: Know Date, Time And Significance Of The Festival

Hartalika Teej is a Hindu festival observed by women during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. On this day, makeshift statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are made with the sand and worshipped for marital bliss and progeny.

The festival is mainly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

Hartalika Teej 2022 Date:

Hartalika Teej will be observed on August 30 this year.

Hartalika Teej 2022 Tithi:

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 03:20 PM on Aug 29, 2022

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 03:33 PM on Aug 30, 2022

It is among the three major festivals including Hariyali Teej and Kajari Teej which are celebrated by Hindu married women during Sawan and Bhadrapada months.

Haritalika Teej is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. Haritalika Teej comes one month after Hariyali Teej and most of the time celebrated one day before Ganesh Chaturthi. During Haritalika Teej women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati who are made of clay.

Hartalika Teej 2022 Significance:

The word Hartalika is a combination of two words, Harat and Aalika which means abduction and female friend respectively. As per Hindu mythology, the friend of Goddess Parvati took her to the thick forest so that her father can not marry her to Lord Vishnu against her wish. Eventually, Parvati who performed intense penance to please Lord Shiva won his heart.

So, women on this day pray for a happy married life and unmarried girls wish to marry according to their own choices.

Pradosh time is also considered good to perform Shiva-Parvati Puja. Teej Puja should be done after taking an early bath and getting dressed up with fine clothes. Sand-made Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati should be worshipped and the legend of Hartalika should be narrated during the Puja.