Hartalika Teej 2022: Do's And Don'ts To Follow While Performing Puja

Hartalika Teej Vrat is observed during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. It is one of the major festivals that is celebrated by married Hindu women. The festival will be observed on August 30, 2022.

Women on this day make statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with clay and worship them for marital bliss and progeny.

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in North Indian states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Worshippers on this day observe fast and pray for a happy married life.

Meanwhile, there are some dos and don'ts that you must keep in your mind while performing the Vrat.

Do's:

Women should perform the Hartalika Teej Puja in the morning. If devotees could not perform Puja in the morning due to some reason, then Pradosh time is also considered good to perform Shiva-Parvati Puja. Teej Puja should be done after taking an early bath and getting dressed up with fine clothes. Sand-made Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati should be worshipped and the legend of Hartalika should be narrated during the Puja.

Start Puja by worshipping Lord Ganesha, as according to Hindu mythology, he is called " Pratham Pujya" which means the first one to be worshipped. One must also hear the story of the Hartalika Teej fast on this day.

To perform Puja, establish a chowki at the worship area. Place banana leaves on top of that and keep the idols of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Parvati. You should also keep bridal things and offer them to the Goddess Parvati.

Don'ts:

Avoid drinking water while observing the fast if there is not any medical reason. Women must take good care of themselves if they are fasting for the first time. Women who are observing fast should avoid sleeping at night as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped throughout the night.