Hartalika Teej 2021 is a Hindhu festival where women gear up to perform special prayers and observe fast for the long lives of their husbands. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hartalika Teej is almost here, it's a religious Hindu festival where married women pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They even observe a strict fast for a day for the longevity of their husbands and to get abundant blessings.

On this day, along with keeping vrat, women dress up and gather together to perform special prayers. They sing bhajans and devotional songs overnight and pray to god for their husbands and families.

Hartalika Teej festival is celebrated on the third day Tritiya of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad of Hindu Lunar Calendar. On this day Goddess Parvati observed severe austerity, made Shiv Lingam out of her hair. Lord Shiva got impressed and agreed to marry her.

This year Hartalika Teej will be observed on September 9, 2021. Therefore, on the auspicious festival, here we are with a few wishes, quotes and more that you can share with your close ones. Take a look:

On the auspicious Hartalika Teej, I pray to Lord Mahadev to shower his grace and blessing upon you and your family. May your married life be filled with happiness, peace, good health, love, wealth and prosperity.

May you and your husband be blessed by God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May on the auspicious occasion of Teej, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with immense joy and happiness. A very happy and blissful Teej!

May you have blessings of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. May you find the happiness, longevity and prosperity in your marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May on this Hartalika Teej your life get filled with hopes of a happy and blissful marriage life. May you find your desired husband and live a great life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Hartalika Teej symbolizes the love and sacrifice of Maa Pravati for Lord Shiva. May you also find the same endurance, love, compassion and dedication in your marriage. Enjoy the festival of Teej and pray to Maa Parvati for giving power and blessing for a successful marriage life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Wishing you and your family a happy and blessed Teej. May this teej bring plenty of good fortune and happiness into your life. Happy Teej! Greetings to you on Teej!

Wish you a great married life full of happiness, good health, positivity and love. May on this Hartalika Teej, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with everything that you need to build a healthy and blissful relationship. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi bless you with love, happiness, good health, longevity and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Teej 2021!

May your Teej fast and all your prayers become fruitful and you get a successful, long-lasting and prosperous marriage life. Happy Teej!.

“May Teej Maata bless you and your married life with joy, peace, abundance and good health. Happy Hartalika Teej!”

May all your dreams come true and you find a loving and caring husband with grace of Maa Parvati. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May you find immense joy, pleasure and love on the sacred occasion. Wish you and your family a very blessed and Happy Hartalika Teej 2021.

May Goddess Parvati enhance love and happiness in your married life. May you find all your desires get fulfilled and enjoy everlasting bliss. Happy Hartalika Teej 2021!

