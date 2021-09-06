On Hartalika Teej, women dressup, observe vrat, apply henna on their hands and celebrate the auspicious day with fun and enthusiasm. Scroll down to know more about the special day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hartalika Teej is a Hindu festival which is celebrated on the third day of the bright half of the Lunar month of Bhadrapad. This festival is observed mainly by women who observe fast and during the evening of teej they pray to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

The celebration of this teej also includes remembering Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's wedding and reciting bhajans and devotional folk songs. Women dressup, prepare special prasad, apply henna on their hands and celebrate the auspicious day with fun and enthusiasm.

Since, Goddess Parvati could marry Lord Shiva after long penance, therefore, the main focus of women is on worshipping Maa Parvati. She wished to get Shiva as her husban and her wish was later fulfilled. So, unmarried girls observe this fast to get the life partner of their dreams. Married women also observe fast for peace and prosperity of the lives of their husbands.

This festival is more popular in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Hartalika Teej: Vrat vidhi

Women observe fast which is called nishivasar nirjala vrat. On the evening of Hartalika teej the fast starts. That's when women get together and sing bhajans and songs to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The fast continues the following day where they don't even drink water.

Hartalika Teej: Puja Vidhi

- Hartalika puja is performed to please Uma Maheshwar.

- Women take early bath, wear new, beautiful clothes.

- Puja in the morning is preferred, but if not done it can be performed during pradosh kaal

- Idols of Shiva and Parvati are made of sand.

- Sankalp is taken for vrat

- Lord Ganesh is worshipped first then puja of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati is performed.

- Shodashopachara Puja of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati is done.

- Anga puja of Maa Parvati is done.

- Proper puja is performed offering of different items.

- Aarti is performed.

- Hartalika Vrat katha is recited.

- In Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu Hartalika teej is known as Gauri Habba. Women observe Swarn Gauri Vrat.

- Rigid fast is observed which concludes on the next day.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal