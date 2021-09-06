Hartalika Teej 2021: The word Teej is derived from the word Tritya, which means third. This special day is celebrated mainly by married women in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hartalika Teej 2021 is one of the important festivals among the three main Teej festivals. The other two Teejs are Hariyali Teej (Shravan month) and Kajaria Teej (Bhadrapada). This auspicious day falls during the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada. This year, the auspicious day will be observed on September 9, 2021, Thursday.

The word Teej is derived from the word Tritya, which means third. This special day is celebrated mainly by married women in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Hartalika Teej 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: September 9, Thursday

Shubh Tithi Begins: 2:33 AM, September 9

Shubh Tithi Ends: 12:18 AM, September 10

Hartalika Teej 2021: Puja Timing

Women can perform puja either in the morning or in the evening. Check out the timings below:

Prataha Kaal Puja Muhurat - 6:03 AM to 8:33 AM

Pradosh Kaal - 6:33 PM to 8:51 PM

Hartalika Teej 2021: Significance

Hartalika is derived from two Sanskrit words Harat (Abduction) and Aalika (Friend). The word abduction should not be taken in the literal sense, as it has a deeper meaning and purpose. As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati wanted to marry Lord Shiva, however, her father didn't approve, rather accepted the proposal of Lord Vishnu. On hearing this, Goddess Paravati sought the help of her friend in hiding in an isolated place in the dense forest. Thus, her friend helped came to her rescue and eventually, Goddess Parvati was able to please Lord Shiva by performing an intense penance.

Ever since then, on this tithi, married women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and seek their blessings for happy and prosperous marital life. Also, on this day, women prepare the clay idols of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv