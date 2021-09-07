Hartalika Teej 2021: 5 beautiful Mehendi designs to complete your traditional look this festival | See pics
New Delhi|Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Festival of Hartalika Teej this year will be celebrated on September 9. This festival is celebrated mostly by married women in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, and various others. On the auspicious occasion, women worship the idol of Lord Shiva and Parvati and seek a blessing for their husbands.
The festival is of great importance for Hindu women. The women prepare a lot before performing the puja. This is considered the most fun festival for women. As they get to dress up, wear their most precious ornaments and do ' Solah Shringaar'. The women during performing the puja dance, sing, and swing.
Traditionally, to complete the shringaar of Hartalika Teej, women apply henna on their hands which is of great significance during this festival. This Teej to complete your shringaar, we have brought to you some beautiful mehndi designs from which you can take ideas.
Take a look at Mehendi designs here:
Beautiful! aren't these? Tell us which design you liked the most. Hartalika Teej falls during the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada and the word Teej is derived from the word Tritya.
Posted By: Ashita Singh