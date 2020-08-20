Hartalika Teej 2020: Observed on the third day after the full moon in the month of Bhadrapada of the Hindu calendar, Hartalika Teej is celebrated to welcome the monsoon season and this year, it will be celebrated on August 21 in India.

Hartalika Teej 2020: So as you celebrate Hartalika Teej, here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share on this auspicious day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hartalika Teej is one of the four Teejs that is celebrated in India. Observed on the third day after the full moon in the month of Bhadrapada of the Hindu calendar, Hartalika Teej is celebrated to welcome the monsoon season and this year, it will be celebrated on August 21 in India. The festival is also dedicated to Lord Shiva and his spouse Goddess Parvati.

The word ‘Hartalika’ is derived from two words -- ‘harat’ and ‘aalika’ -- which means ‘abduction’ and ‘female friend’. According to Hindu legends, Goddess Parvati’s friend took her to forest on this day to save her from her father who wanted to get her married to Lord Vishnu against her will. Later, Goddess Parvati worshipped Lord Shiva who in return promised her to marry her.

So as you celebrate Hartalika Teej, here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share on this auspicious day:

Wishes and Greetings:

May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Teej is the day which shows woman’s love. May your wishes come true and you get a loving husband like Lord Shiva.

Wishing your life be full of happiness, your days full of new experiences and your surroundings full of positivity. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from the evil. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity on the occasion of Kajari Teej. May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May the festival of Hartalika Teej fill your life with joy and ecstasy, ensure the health and happiness of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

Embrace your inner goddess this Teej. Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

Messages:

I hope your prayers and fasting go successfully and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings.

Here’s a message for all husbands: fast with your wife and pray for her long life too, for what is the point of having a long life if you cannot enjoy it with your beloved wife? Happy Hartalika Teej!

Maintain your fast diligently if you want to be with your husband for several lives. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Wish you and all your loved ones a very Happy Hartalika Teej!

Good wishes to all women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej and have fun!

May your love keep growing like Shiva and Parvati. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May the divine light Spread in your life Peace, prosperity, happiness And good health Happy Teej!

