Haratalika Teej is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapad month seeking eternal good luck from Lord Shiv. On this day, married women held fast for the long life of their husbands, whereas, unmarried women offered it to get a loving and caring husband. It is very important to perform this fasting with proper prayers and arrangements. Read on to know Vrat Vidhi, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha and Rituals of Hartalika Teej.

Puja Vidhi

On the third day of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapad month i.e, August 21, take a bath and wear clean clothes. Now clean the worship place and establish Lord Shiva, Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha’s idol. Decorate the place with flowers and diyas. Pour Ganga Jal on the idols and dress them in new clothes. You can add Sandalwood, Roli, honey, milk and rice in Ganga Jal to make it more pure and blissful. After that, recite, Om Namah Shivay.

Vrat Vidhi

Hartalika Teej fasting is one of the toughest fastings among all. People follow two types of fasting in this festival, Nirjala and Falar. In Nirjala fasting, devoted cannot take any kind of edible and not even a drop of water. However, in Falar, devotees can intake fruits and water. Both married and unmarried ladies can offer this fast but with accurate Puja vidhi.

Vrat Katha

According to Indian mythology, Goddess Paravati sacrificed food and went on the Himalayas in her childhood to marry Lord shiva. One day, a marriage proposal from Lord Vishnu came for Goddess Paravati but she refused it by saying that she will only marry ‘Bholenath’. After that, her friend suggested Paravati hold intense prayer to impress Lord shiva in the dense forest. Goddess Paravati did the same, she made an idol of Lord Shiva and prayed overnight. After seeking determination and dedication of Goddess Paravati, Lord Shiva accepted her proposal on the third day of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapad month during Hasta Nakshatra. Inspired by Goddess Paravati, many Indian women offer this fasting.

