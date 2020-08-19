Hartalika Teej is one of the most awaited festivals for all married and unmarried women. Read on to know about the Day, Date, Time and how to celebrate.

Hartalika Teej is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in India, and also a most awaited day for all married and unmarried women. This day is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapad month. On this day, women held fasting and seek eternal good luck from Lord Shiva and Goddess Paravati. It is believed, if any woman offers fasting at Hast Nakshatra of this day, then, she gets the desired husband. Also, married women offer fasting on this day to pray for the long life of their husbands.

What is Hartalika Teej?

In India, there are 4 types of Teej celebrated in a year, out of which, Hartalika Teej is the most popular one. This day is especially noted to celebrate Goddess Paravati’s trust in her love and the inspiration that she poured in all Hindu women. On this day, Goddess Parvati, build an idol of Lord shiv from mud in a dense forest. She kept on praying overnight and waited for Lord Shiva to accept her marriage proposal. Lord Shiva got impressed by Goddess Parvati and accepted her marriage proposal. Also, he gave blessings to all the women on earth, if any women will worship on this day, she will get the desired husband.

Date and Time

Hartalika Teej has huge importance in time as it is celebrated on a particular period. This year, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on August 21. According to the priests, it is suggested to offer prayer in the afternoon. Goddess Parvati performed the prayer during Hast Nakshatra, so it is advised to perform the rituals at that time.

How to celebrate

Prepare idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Paravati and Lord Ganesha from clay and placed it at the place of worship. Lord Ganesha is worshiped on this day so that the prayer can be completed without any trouble. Offer flowers, sweets, jewellery, and other blissful things to them and follow a day-long fasting.

