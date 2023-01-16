Harnaaz Sandhu's Gorgeous Multi-Coloured Lehenga At Miss Universe 2022 Costs A Jaw-Dropping Amount

Harnaaz Sandhu is looking mesmerising in this multi-colored lehenga (Image Credits: Screengrab from the video)

THE FORMER Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu crowned her successor, R'Bonney Gabriel as the Miss Universe 2022. Harnaaz Sandhu is known to bring the title of Miss Universe to India after 22 years which made the country super proud. On January 15, the Miss Universe 2021 walked her last on the stage of the beauty pageant for crowning the winner as the new Miss Universe.

Harnaaz Sandhu looked elegant as she walked the stage and represented India once more. She looked mesmerising in the black gown that she donned during the ceremony. However, that was not just the outfit that Harnaaz dazzled in. She also made headlines while wearing a multi-hued embellished lehenga during the first round of the competition.

The beauty pageant titleholder, Harnaaz Sandhu graced a multi-colour embellished lehenga from designers, Rimple and Harpreet Narula's eponymous label. It is a multi-hued lehenga set which is a part of the RAH tribe collection. According to the reports, the dress costs a whopping amount of Rs. 2,59,900.

Harnaaz paired the beautiful lehenga with a pair of studded earrings, maag-tika, curly hair, bold eyes and minimum makeup. With a plunging neckline, mirror embellishments, intricate gota patti work and asymmetric hemline, the lehenga featured the ethnicity of the country. She completed her overall look with an embroidered dupatta featuring tassels, gota work, scalloped borders and intricate embroidery.