Hariyali Teej 2022: Green Outfits Inspired From Bollywood Divas For This Festival

Hariyali Teej is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu community and is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This festival is celebrated especially in North Indian states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. This Teej falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Shravana month and also falls during Sawan month. The festival is more special to women as they pray and worship Goddess Parvati for happy married life. Married women also wear new clothes. Women preferably wear green saree and bangles. Here are some celebrities inspired outfits you can wear on this Hariyali Teej.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty looks beautiful in this dark green saree. The embroidery and detailing on the saree add more beauty to the whole outfit.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looks drop-dead gorgeous in this western green saree. The golden embroidery on the saree adds more charm to the outfit. She completed the look by pairing the saree with jhumkaas.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looks elegant and beautiful in the green silk saree. She completed the look by pairing the saree with gajra and earrings.

You can give a modern twist to your traditional Hariyali Teej saree. Alia wore a ruffled green saree by Sabyasachi. She paired pair the saree with heavy jhumkaas.

Kriti Sanon

If you don't want to wear a saree, you can wear a lehenga as well. Take inspiration from Kriti Sanon's lehenga. You can pair this outfit with a necklace and earrings.

Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta is indeed a queen of fashion. She wore an off-shoulder blouse and paired her saree with a choker and earrings.

Madhuri Dixit

No one can pull off the traditional outfit like Madhur Dixit. Her lehenga has green embroidery all over, which adds more beauty to it.

Madhuri Dixit

You can also wear a suit n hariyaali teej. Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in this green suit with golden embroidery.